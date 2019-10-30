The Annual Rotary Halloween Parade was conducted last Sunday, under perfect fall weather conditions. The procession was led by Rotary Club member Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder who carried the club banner down the route on 3rd Street. The well-attended parade featured movie characters, ghosts, goblins, pumpkins, princesses, penguins, witches and a wide variety of creative costumes. The parade was followed by the annual Halloween Costume Contest at the Bellevue Elementary gymnasium, where several cash prizes and candy were awarded. See next week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader for photos of the contest winners.