Traditional trick or treating will still take place in Bellevue from 4 to 6 p.m on Sunday. Oc. 25. The Rotary Club Halloween Parade has been cancelled, but the Costume Contest is now back on and will be held at the outdoor pavillion at Cole Park, also on Oct. 25. Ghouls and Goblins are asked to stop by the Rotary Club Booth in the Pavilion at Cole Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. before Trick or Treating. A photo will be taken for judging and youngsters can pick up a Halloween Bag with candy compliments of Bellevue Rotary.
Participants must fill out and bring an entry form which can be completed on site, or printed from the Rotary Facebook page.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top five place in two categories, individual (with a top prize of $30 and group (with a top prize of $50).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.