The annual Bellevue Rotary Club 71st annual Halloween Parade will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Cole Park baseball diamond. The youngsters will parade around the plates while spectators and parents sit in the grandstands to watch. Several cash prizes will be awarded during the annual contest for the winners in individual and group categories. Candy bags will be given to all participants.
General Trick or Treating will take place on the streets of Bellevue from 4 to 6 p.m. Those with candy are encouraged to turn on porch lights for the young goblins.
