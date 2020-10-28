halloween

City Trick or Treating, as well as The Bellevue Rotary Club postponed its Halloween Costume Contest at Cole Park due to cold weather. Originally scheduled last weekend, the Costume Contest will now take place on  Saturday, October 31 at the Pavilion at Cole Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Regular Trick or Treating in Bellevue will be from 4 to 6 p.m.