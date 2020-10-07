The Bellevue City Council approved city-wide trick or treating at a meeting last week. Traditional trick or treating will still take place in Bellevue from 4 to 6 p.m on Sunday. October 25.
The Rotary Club Halloween Parade has been cancelled, but the Costume Contest is now back on and will be held at the outdoor pavillion at Cole Park. Ghouls and Goblins are asked to stop by the Rotary Club Booth in the Pavilion at Cole Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. before Trick or Treating. A photo will be taken for judging and youngsters can pick up a Halloween Bag with candy compliments of Bellevue Rotary.
Participants, however, must fill out and bring an entry form which can be completed on site, or printed from the Rotary Facebook page.
Participants in the contest must be from the Bellevue or Marquette School District. Contestants may enter in only one category. No animals are allowed. Masks are required except for when a photo is taken; and participants must practice social distancing of six feet from other contestants.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top five place in two categories, individual (with a top prize of $30 and group (with a top prize of $50).
