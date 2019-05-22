Halle Veach

It’s A GIRL!
Eric and Kelsey Campana Veach of Zwingle are the parents of a daughter, Halle Rae, born at 6:03 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque.
Halle weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
She has a brother Hayden, 4, and a sister, Hannah, 20 months.
Maternal grandparent is Robert Campana of Andrew.
Paternal grandparents are Dave and Julie Veach of Zwingle.
Paternal great-grandparents are Don and Viola Kilburg of Maquoketa.
