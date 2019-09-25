A former elected official from Maquoketa and a longtime Democratic supporter from Bellevue are being honored for their work for the Democratic Party.
Tom Schueller and Marilyn Schroeder will be inducted into the Jackson County Democratic Hall of Fame at a special dinner on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The annual Democratic fundraising event, which is open to the public, will take place at the Bellevue State Park Lodge overlooking the Mississippi River. Kalmes Ribeye steaks are on the menu.
Schueller will be celebrated for his time as an elected official. Schroeder will be honored for her service to the party and local politics.
Marilyn Schroeder and her husband Bernard (known to most as Bill), have lived in Bellevue since 2003, but the couple had traveled through the town for decades on their way to Massey on the Mississippi River.
Both were avid fans of the river and Marilyn even competed in boat races in Dubuque, perhaps the only woman to do so at the time.
“Growing up, my parents always voted Republican,” said Schroeder. “But I became a Democratic when I joined the staff of my college newspaper. My husband was also a college professor, so because of contract negotiations in Illinois, I became strong supporter of unions as well.”
Schroeder, who was originally born in Minneapolis, moved to Iowa as a toddler and graduated from Plover High School. She attended the Iowa State Teacher’s College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa), majoring in English and speech.
She and her husband were married the day she graduated from college.
She would later receive two masters degrees, one in communications and one in speech and language pathology.
Both college teachers, the couple taught at many colleges over the years, including a junior college in Webster City, Iowa and Prairie State College in Rockford, Illinois.
Always wanting to be closer to the area, Marilyn would pick up the Bellevue Herald-Leader in the early 2000s on her way through town and look for real estate ads.
She eventually found an ideal tract of land high up on Sieverding Ridge Road and constructed a large home there.
Over the years, Schroeder became active in the Jackson County Democratic party, writing letters the editor on political issues and hosting political events at her home.
“The last election cycle, I rented out the house every Saturday and sort of became the Democratic headquarters in Bellevue for campaigns who were out knocking on doors or putting up yard signs,” said Schroeder. “I would also make a big pot of soup for the workers and campaign staffs.”
So far this year, Schroeder has hosted former Democratic candidate for President, Eric Swalwell; and also held a rally for supports of current Democratic Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.
“It’s a great honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, although there are probably more deserving people out there,” said Schroeder with a smile. “I think it must be the soup.”
