Q Casino Back Waters Stage will welcome Grammy Award-winning rock band ‘Halestorm’ to the stage on Saturday, August 12, as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert begins at 8 p.m.
Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Most recently, the band released Back From The Dead, their fifth full-length studio album. Rolling Stone called the title track "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles,” and that song as well as “The Steeple” marked their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press said the album “will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year.”
