Roger and Carol (Ploeger) Hager celebrated their anniversary this past weekend. They were married on May 17, 1969 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Roger retired from John Deere in 1996 and continues to farm. Carol is a part-time employee of the Car Wash.
They are the parents of two sons; Randy (Lynne) Hager and John (Jennie) Hager. They have five special grandchildren; Colin, Trevor, Aubrie, Austin and Aunika.
They spent their day with family and friends.
