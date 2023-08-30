Allison Hager

Allison Hager

Bellevue’s Allison Hager, the 2023 American Honey Princess, will visit Maquoketa, on September 10 as part of her National Honey Month tour.  She will appear at the Pioneer Spirit Day at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, speaking to attendees about the importance of honeybees to Iowa agriculture and how honeybee pollination provides deep roots for agriculture.  

She will also share how honey brings magical benefits to our lives.  Hager will make appearances throughout the fairgrounds, presenting on beekeeping and honey.  Her trip is sponsored by the Jackson County Historical Society.