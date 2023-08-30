Bellevue’s Allison Hager, the 2023 American Honey Princess, will visit Maquoketa, on September 10 as part of her National Honey Month tour. She will appear at the Pioneer Spirit Day at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, speaking to attendees about the importance of honeybees to Iowa agriculture and how honeybee pollination provides deep roots for agriculture.
She will also share how honey brings magical benefits to our lives. Hager will make appearances throughout the fairgrounds, presenting on beekeeping and honey. Her trip is sponsored by the Jackson County Historical Society.
Allison is the 23-year-old daughter of Danny and Tracey Hager of Bellevue, Iowa. She is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Allison has an A.A.S. degree in Agriculture Business from Kirkwood Community College. She first became interested in beekeeping at the age of 13 and has been beekeeping and advocating for honey bees and other pollinators ever since.
As the 2023 American Honey Princess, Allison serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States. The American Honey Queen and Princess speak and promote in venues nationwide, and, as such Princess Allison will travel throughout the United States in 2023. Prior to being selected as the American Honey Princess, Allison served as the 2022 Iowa Honey Queen. In this role, she promoted the honey industry at fairs, festivals, and farmers’ markets, via media interviews, and in schools.
The beekeeping industry touches the lives of every individual in our country. In fact, honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet, in regards to the pollination services that they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to United States agriculture.
