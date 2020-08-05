Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity planned a Pop-Up Resale to help benefit its mission of providing affordable homeownership opportunities.
The resale will feature new or gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and home accessories. Habitat is currently accepting donations for the sale. View a comprehensive list of items that can and cannot be accepted at habitatdjc.org/events/pop-up-resale. All donations are tax deductible.
Shop the resale located at 955 Washington St. in Dubuque on the following dates and times:
Aug. 13, 20, and 27: 3-8 p.m.
Aug. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping by appointment will also be available. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers must wear masks.
