Some local elected officials and public employees are on edge following a new state law that allows firearms in public buildings such as courthouses and city halls.
Effective July 1, it became legal for Iowans to carry a firearm into county courthouses — but not courtrooms — and public buildings such as city halls after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 2502.
State lawmakers who supported the measure said it was necessary to ensure safety and provide clarity across all 99 Iowa counties, according to an article by Iowa Capital Dispatch, which said each county had its own ordinances governing weapons in public buildings.
Some locals contend that it creates a new safety concern.
“Well, the idea of having a whole room full of people here (in the supervisors’ office) almost yelling at each other, that’s intense,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt said during last week’s Jackson County Board of Supervisors regular meeting. “Knowing that they can actually have their guns on them, that’s a scary situation,” especially when people aren’t correctly informed about the topic that is upsetting them, he added.
The supervisors and people in the Jackson County Courthouse experienced such a “scary situation” firsthand Sept. 9, 2014, when the county resolution banning firearms in the courthouse was still in place.
During a supervisors’ meeting that morning, Francis “Gus” Glaser, 71, a former Maquoketa city manager angry about his property taxes increasing, opened his briefcase, pulled out a gun, and shot it in the direction of then-county assessor Deb Lane. Glaser was tackled as he headed toward the door and fatally wounded himself, according to law enforcement statements.
As a result, the Jackson County supervisors enacted even more safety measures, including hiring a security guard and limiting the public’s access to the building to one entry — the east door.
The policy change surprised some local officials.
Jackson County Supervisor Chairman Mike Steines learned about the change from auditor Alisa Smith during last week’s board meeting.
“Is there anything we can do at the county level to not allow firearms?” Steines asked county attorney Sara Davenport, who joined the meeting via Zoom at the supervisors’ request.
The law change allows minimal leniency. If a local government restricts weapons in a public building, they must screen anyone who enters the building for weapons and provide armed security personnel inside the building.
McDevitt suggested installing a metal detector at the east entrance (the sole public entrance) to the courthouse.
Installing the metal detector and having a security guard at the door patting people down would be the only way to work around the law, Davenport said.
“The point is, the way I see it, if we are not going to make sure people are not bringing in weapons, then the Legislature wants to allow the general population to protect themselves by bringing in their own weapons,” the county attorney explained. “Somebody who is not going to follow the law brings in a weapon, then the general population should be allowed to protect themselves.”
“I just think it’s ridiculous … a mistake,” Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey said the day before the law took effect.
“Well, it sounds like we don’t have a choice,” Willey said after listening to Davenport.
Smith removed the “firearms not allowed” signs from the courthouse.
Maquoketa City Hall staff did the same, removing the signs from its public entrances.
“Staff is aware of the new law and I haven’t heard any concerns,” said Mallory Smith, Maquoketa’s property maintenance inspector. “Of course, the prevailing concern is COVID-19 and City Hall is still closed to the public.”
Maquoketa currently does not have a plan to put other measures in place to prohibit firearms in Maquoketa City Hall, which is where the city council and various other area committee meet. The city shares the building with Maquoketa Municipal Electric Utility.
In Bellevue city officials are talking with the city attorney to see what can be done, according to city administrator Abbey Skrivseth.
“The council will be considering what measures, if any, it will take and what changes to city policy may be appropriate going forward,” Skrivseth said.
Clinton County’s administration building in Clinton and the satellite office in DeWitt remain unaffected by the law change, according to Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp, who said no firearms restrictions were in place at those buildings.
The Clinton County Courthouse, unlike its counterpart in Jackson, is used primarily for judicial proceedings. The courthouse has a single entry where people are screened and roaming security patrol in the building, Srp said. With those protocols in place, the Clinton County Courthouse can remain a no-carry zone, he added.
Iowans need to feel safe in court facilities, said Steve Davis, communications director for the Iowa Judicial Branch.
“To that end, the courts will continue to work with county and city officials as well as the Jackson County Courthouse and Public Building Security Committee to develop and implement security plans based on state laws and local needs and resources,” Davis said. “The supreme court prohibition on all weapons in courtrooms and court-controlled spaces in the Jackson County Courthouse, and all Iowa courthouses, will remain in effect.”
