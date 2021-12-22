Homeowners and businesses in Jackson County contracted 102.18 kW of solar power through the Grow Solar Jackson County program, which officially ended this fall. The program surpassed its 50 kW benchmark milestone, leading to $216,000 in local investments. The initiative emphasized solar education and volume purchasing to make solar more affordable for businesses and homeowners.
“As a host of the program, we were thrilled to see the local enthusiasm in Jackson County,” said Patrick Snell, Climate and External Affairs Associate for The Nature Conservancy in Iowa. “At the end of the program, we had a total of 60 people attend the 16 informational sessions with questions and excitement to see if solar is right for their home or business.”
“The collaboration between the Jackson County Energy District, MREA, The Nature Conservancy in Iowa and several community partners made this year’s Grow Solar program a success for residents and business owners,” said Bruce Fisher, Jackson County Energy District chair. “The launch of this program in Jackson County has helped spearhead the option of solar for people’s homes or businesses.”
Eagle Point Solar, based in Dubuque, was selected by a local advisory committee through a competitive proposal process at the beginning of the program. Eagle Point performed the solar installation on the Hurstville Interpretive Center, which was commissioned in September. They also produced 36 solar site assessments/cost estimates for local home and business owners through the program.
Solar systems installed through this program will avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 91,420 lbs. of CO2 every year. That’s like avoiding 207,871 miles driven by the average passenger vehicle or 3,519 trash bags recycled rather than landfilled.
For more information, please visit Jackson.GrowSolar.org.
