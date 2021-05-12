The sun is shining for homeowners, business owners and farmers in the Jackson County area, as the Grow Solar Jackson County program is set to commence on May 20
The program will allow individual home and commercial property owners to access competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.
The program is coordinated by the Jackson County Energy District, Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), and the Nature Conservancy in Iowa, with promotional support from the City of Bellevue, City of Preston, City of Springbrook, Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Jackson County Conservation Board, Friends of Jackson County Conservation, Jackson County Economic Alliance and the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
“Jackson County residents, farmers and businesses have an opportunity to ‘own’ their energy, and in the process, retain millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on utility costs and transferred out of state. Solar power is an economic development engine that will retain those energy dollars in Jackson County, helping to fuel wealth and prosperity right here at home,” said Bruce Fisher, Chair of the Jackson County Energy District.
Group purchase programs provide residents and businesses with the opportunity to invest in high-quality, renewable energy solar installations, while also helping reach sustainability goals. In similar programs, estimated first-year savings on utility bills have ranged from $690 to more than $1,000, depending on the size of the array.
Over the next few months, the program will provide free, one-hour long educational sessions for members of the public. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, these “Solar Power Hours” are webinars and will provide prospective participants with information about how solar energy works. Representatives of the program will also be on hand to answer questions. The program’s website, Jackson.GrowSolar.org, features a sign-up form on which area residents and business owners can elect to receive an estimate or general program updates and Solar Power Hour announcements.
“Low-impact technology, like rooftop solar, is leading to a cleaner, cheaper and more efficient energy future, but it can be difficult and time-consuming figuring out if solar is right for a home or business,” said Patrick Snell, Climate & External Affairs Associate for The Nature Conservancy in Iowa. “We’re a proud supporter of this program because it breaks down the logistical barriers and brings a community together with the professional and educational materials they need.”
The program is administered by the MREA at no cost to the communities. This type of program has been successful in other Iowa communities, including Waukee, Dallas County and Warren County. An active Grow Solar program is also being offered in Linn and Johnson Counties.
“Because so many people are working from home now, lowering electricity bills is more important than ever,” said Peter Murphy, solar program director with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. “There’s a huge demand for information about solar, and we’re demonstrating that solar and energy efficiency can help lots of people lower their bills and improve their quality of life.”
The schedule for the Solar Power Hour events is:
• 5/20 Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• 5/28 Friday 12-1 p.m.
• 6/10 Thursday 10-11a.m.
• 6/14 Monday 3-4 p.m.
• 6/22 Tuesday 4-5 p.m.
• 6/29 Tuesday 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• 7/14 Wednesday 3-4 p.m.
• 7/29 Thursday 4-5 p.m.
• 8/6 Friday 12-1 p.m.
• 8/12 Thursday 10-11 a.m.
• 8/17 Tuesday 8-9 p.m.
• 8/25 Wednesday 3-4 p.m.
