The American Legion Auxiliary, its Junior members and the Cub Scouts are joining forces for the next few months to collect can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Together the groups are asking the community to save and donate can tabs.
Those interested can leave can tabs at the Bellevue American Legion, Marquette School or they can be dropped off at 401 ½ S. 2nd Street or 135 River Ridge Drive in Bellevue. For more information call Dianne at 563-422-8099 or Lexsea at 563-231-0487.
