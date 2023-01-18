The American Legion Auxiliary, its Junior members and the Cub Scouts are joining forces for the next few months to collect can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Together the groups are asking the community to save and donate can tabs. Those interested can leave can tabs at the Bellevue American Legion, Marquette School or they can be dropped off at 401 ½ S. 2nd Street or 135 River Ridge Drive in Bellevue. For more information call Dianne at 563-422-8099 or Lexsea at 563-231-0487.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:03 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 2.3 mi
Today
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tonight
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Some sleet at times as well. The higher snow accumulations are expected north of a Dubuque to Vinton Iowa line. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 15 mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ENE @ 15 mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 18 mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: E @ 17 mph
Precip: 89% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.23 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision in Holstein
- The old Kilburg truck
- $1M grant to remove debris embedded in Naperville yards by 2021 tornado
- Bellevue first Baby of 2023 born on News Year’s Day
- Reynolds reshaping Iowa state government
- Bellevue school board calls special election for March 7
- Thomas (TC) Carstens Jr.
- Years Ago
- Winter Work at Lock and Dam 12
- VISITOR MEZZANINE STILL OPEN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.