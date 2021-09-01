A group attempting to save Bellevue’s 1965 pool at Cole Park from being closed is not giving up on its quest.
Representatives of the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee came before the Bellevue City Council last week to request that the swimming pool at Cole Park be open for the 2022 season, despite a prior agreement between the City and the Off-Shore Resort that provides discounts and incentives for local families to use the new $6 million Aqua Park and pool that recently opened at the north edge of Bellevue. The agreement also transfers lifeguards at the old pool to serve at the new Off Shore pool.
The Friends group, represented by Mark Mueller and Melissa Fondell, not only asked that the Cole Park pool be opened next summer, they also came with a proposed plan for $1.5 million in pool upgrades.
Mueller explained that it may be possible to raise $750,000 in federal and state grants and he hopes another $450,000 could be acquired through fundraisers and donations. The proposal suggests that the remaining $300,000 be raised through a bond referendum.
Mueller based his numbers on previous efforts to build a new pool during 2004 and 2006 bond referendums when he was the chair of those efforts.
The first referendum, held in 2004, was voted down by a wide margin, 61 to 39 percent against; while the next referendum held in 2006 was closer with 54 percent voting yes and 46 percent voting no (a 60 percent super-majority was required, as any money to build a pool would raise taxes to pay for the loan).
Melissa Fondell also provided the results for the group’s recent survey (published in the Herald-Leader as well as other online platforms) which included two questions: one, if the person was a city or county resident and two, if the person supported efforts of a pool at Cole Park.
She said 1,109 (672 residents and 437 non-residents) were in support of keeping the pool at Cole Park and 34 (28 residents and 6 non-residents) were against it.
Mueller said the pool could look at reduced hours and still open in 2022 by eliminating the evening swimming time, but still allowing for lifesaving lessons and water aerobics if it were to open next year. He also suggested that a non-lifeguard person could work inside the bath house, resulting in the three guards rotating and working outside on the pool deck during four to five hour shifts.
Councilman Tom Roth suggested to Mueller and Fondell that their group could lease the City pool for $1 a year and they can open up the pool in the summer of 2022.
“If all 1,109 people that they believe are in favor of the pool remaining open would donate $50 each, then it would be enough for the 2022 pool operating expenses,” he said.
Councilman Lyn Medinger pointed out that the City really hasn’t had the opportunity to try out the partnership with Off Shore this year. Fellow councilman Tim Roth added that the agreement was to start in 2022, and that 2021 would have been a partial bonus year if Off Shore had been able to open their pool sooner. (The opening was delayed for several months as a result of supply-chain problems with materials caused by the pandemic).
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels reminded council members that from the beginning of talks with the city, everyone seemed to be ‘on-board’ with the pool agreement and collaboration with Off Shore. He also reminded everyone that the council unanimously voted to support Off Shore’s investment in having a new agreement for an aquatic center and that they should stick to their original decision and commitment.
“The city already approved the agreement and we will see how 2022 goes,” said Roth. “It might not work for Off Shore and the City, we do not know what it will be like until we try it.”
Still, Mueller said he believes that both the Off Shore pool and City pool could both survive. Mueller indicated the group would focus on pool amenities that the Cole Park location could be different from Off Shore by focusing on younger children.
He pointed out Cole Park has its own customer base and traffic as a result of the ball fields, park amenities and parents being able to drop their children off to swim while they are at a ball game.
Tom Roth disagreed with Mueller’s assessment, and said the city pool and Off Shore pool would compete for both customers and lifeguards.
He suggested that having a splash pad instead would cost substantially less to run than a fully operational pool.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth also added that when the city council had its first meeting with Off Shore representatives, their original plan was to build a smaller pool, similar to their facilities at Coconut Cove.
“However, when they realized the city had a roughly 55-year-old pool and through discussions and commitments with the Bellevue City Council, it led them to change their plans to build a larger pool that would facilitate both local citizens and their resort customers,” explained Skrivseth.
Steve Launspach, one of the investors of the new Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, also spoke to council members at last week’s meeting.
He said the full vision the aquatic park’s pool project indeed changed when Off Shore investors had an initial meeting with the council to discuss pool plans. Instead of building a 2,000 square foot pool, the owners decided to build a 6,000 square foot pool based on the council’s feedback and response.
He also believes keeping the pool at Cole Park would compete with their pool.
“Our five owners are small investors that care about the community and aquatic center - they are not large investors from out of state,” said Launspach. “One of our group’s financial supports is the commitment and agreement with the City of Bellevue - and they went out of their way to meet the City’s standards and needs.
Launspach encouraged everyone to come visit their new pool and encouraged the council to stay the course of the original agreement as their business is relying on the city’s support.
Mayor Michels and Councilwoman Tammy Michels both agreed that the city needs to give the Off Shore agreement a chance and re-evaluate it after the 2022 season, as the agreement calls for at an annual meeting between Off-Shore and the City of Bellevue based on the financial commitment of $30,000 to Off-Shore each year to pay for reduced pool admission for local citizens.
While there was a lengthy discussion, no action was taken by the council last week. So for now the agreement remains the same with the Off Shore Resort.
In the meantime, the Friends of the Bellevue Pool said they will continue raising funds, exploring possible grants and other options for the pool at Cole Park. Mueller said he would continue to keep the council updated on the pool group’s efforts.
