Some pancake breakfasts, roast beef suppers and other community meals in Jackson County are taking on a new look and creating less trash.
Sustainable Jackson County, a committee of Friends of Jackson County Conservation, has been cooperating with organizations in the county to promote the use of re-usable tableware at events. The promotions encourage participants to bring their own reusable tableware to the events — reducing the amount of paper, plastic and foam tableware thrown away at the end of the event.
At the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department’s Oct. 13 breakfast, 18 percent of those enjoying the pancakes and sausage brought their own mugs, plates or entire table settings.
The committee has teamed up with the Friends of Maquoketa Caves State Park’s First Day Hike, Bellevue Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast, Maquoketa State Bank’s Grilling for Charity lunches, and other groups in Jackson County to help area residents take an easy step to reduce their impact on the Earth’s natural resources.
Organizations that would like to cooperate with Sustainable Jackson County to promote reusables can contact a committee member by calling the Hurstville Interpretive Center at 563-652-3783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.