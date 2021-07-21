Jackson County Conservation and the Friends of Jackson County Conservation invite the public to a ground breaking ceremony to be held on Saturday, July 24 at 2 pm on the east side of the Hurstville Interpretive Center near the swan enclosure.
The ground breaking event is for the new solar system installation that will provide all electricity to the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Included in the build will be a kiosk that shows live time solar power usage and savings for educational purposes.
Fund raising began in the fall of 2020 during the Covid pandemic– an unusual, unchartered time for many. Due to the efforts of the Friends of Jackson County Conservation, approximately half of the cost of the project was raised in donations prior to groundbreaking.
Completion is scheduled for the fall of 2021.
