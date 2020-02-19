A retired Department of Natural Resources biologist will replace veterinarian Don Yanda on the Jackson County Conservation Board.
The Jackson County board of supervisors Feb. 11 accepted Yanda’s resignation. The supervisors appointed Michael Griffin to the board, from among five applicants.
Griffin is a long-time retired Mississippi River biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He is a board member on the newly-formed Jackson County Energy District, serves on Springbrook’s city council, and has been involved with Pheasants Forever in Jackson County since 1991.
Supervisor Jack Willey supported the appointment.
“With his background and experience, what he can bring to that board is extremely valuable,” Willey said.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt, who also serves on the conservation board, agreed.
The appointment was unanimous, with Supervisor Mike Steines pointing to Griffin’s description of himself on his application as a “level-headed, fiscally responsible, conservation-minded individual.”
Jackson County Conservation has new leadership as well as a new board member. Nate Johnson, a former DNR wildlife technician, took over in January, replacing long-time director Daryl Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.