Lester Greve

On October 11, 2020 Lester Greve will be celebrating his 90th birthday with family.  In his 90 years he has been a Plant Manager at Dairy Pak, Clinton, Iowa, a farmer, woodworker and a fisherman.  Lester has been blessed with his wife Shirley for over 68 years.  They have 3 children. Darla (Clark) Joslin, Daniel (Marlita) Greve and Denise (Bryan) Hermann.  Lester enjoys spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.