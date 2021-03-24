On March 28, 2021 Shirley Greve will be celebrating her 90th birthday with family. Shirley has been blessed with her husband Lester for over 69 years. Early in her life Shirley worked for Curtis Company until she and Lester started a family. She was a stay at home mom, housewife and helped with the family farm. Later in years Shirley enjoyed bowling and started a hobby of doing stamped cross stitch projects, which she still does today.
Together Shirley and Lester have 3 children. Darla (Clark) Joslin, Daniel (Marlita) Greve and Denise (Bryan) Hermann. Shirley enjoys spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
