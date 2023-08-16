As part of the fundraising efforts for the Bellevue State Park lodge restoration project, Lexsea Stickrod is selling boxes of greeting cards that can be used for any occasion.
Each box costs $32 and contains 30 high-quality greeting cards (except the Holiday box which contains 50 cards). For each box purchased, $13 will go directly to the State Park Lodge restoration fund, coordinated by the Friends of Bellevue State Park.
