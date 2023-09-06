As part of the fundraising efforts for the Bellevue State Park lodge restoration project, Lexsea Stickrod is selling boxes of greeting cards that can be used for any occasion. Each box costs $32 and contains 30 high-quality greeting cards (except the Holiday box which contains 50 cards). For each box purchased, $13 will go directly to the State Park Lodge restoration fund. For more information, or to place an order, contact Stickrod at stickrod.lexsea@gmail.com or call 563-231-0487.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:32:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:04 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- World War II ship to lock through Bellevue
- Pork at the Parish
- Collapse of Pac-12 spells official end of alignment with Big 10 in Rose Bowl
- St. Joe’s Pork Roast set Sept. 3
- GasparWare
- Fishtival in Bellevue
- Hager on National Honey Month Tour
- Delmar to host Car Show
- Health Alert Iowa City: Smoking Before Fatherhood Harms Future Kids. Doctor Explains
- School elections this fall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.