The view of the Mississippi River on Bellevue’s Front Street just got a little bigger.
Jay Homan and his wife Diane of Bellevue, who bought and refurbished the old Texaco Station next to Subway, also recently purchased the adjacent property to the south from Cheryl Miller. The home on the property, once known as the ‘Green Parrot Bed and Breakfast,’ was razed last week by Travis Kemp of TW Excavating, opening up a new view of the river over Lock and Dam 12.
The Homans say it will stay that way.
“We wanted to make a green space for the public to view the river,” said Diane Homan. “It’s good for us and it’s good for Bellevue.”
The now retired couple said they may put up a fence or deck in the future, but for now, they are glad to see the view on Riverview open up even more.
“It’s such a beautiful view and we want people to be able to see it,” said the Homans, who have their own incredible view from their unique living quarters.
Not only did they remodel the old station for a dandy living space – completed with an original 1950s-era pinball machine and a spectacular view of Lock and Dam 12 -- they also decorated the outside with rustic sculptures of fish, frogs, turtles, ballroom dancers and even flying pigs.
The Homans came to Bellevue from Mineral Point Wisconsin, where they have another home. Prior to retiring, Jay worked for the Chicago Board of Trade for 40 years.
“We go back and forth from our homes in Mineral Point to Bellevue,” said Jay. “We really like Iowa and were glad we found such a neat place to live.”
The Homans said they discovered Bellevue when they went to Dubuque one winter about 20 years ago to watch the Bald Eagles.
“Somebody there said that if you like to watch Eagles, you should go down to Bellevue, so that’s what we did,” said Diane. “We stopped at the Riverview Hotel and drove around town, and just really fell in love with the place – and now we live here.”
