The Green Island Chicken Supper, usually held the first Thursday in October, has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the first time the supper will not be held since the very beginning of the Green Island Congregational Church 132 years ago, beginning in 1888.
Friends and members of the church from surrounding counties and states have enjoyed this social fellowship and family supper, often serving crowds of well over 800.
Organizers say, however, folks should mark their calendar for a return of the supper in Oct. 2021.
