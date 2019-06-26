Join a Naturalist and explore the Everglades of Iowa. On July 20, at 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. attendees will paddle and explore Green Island Wildlife Management Area and enjoy the natural beauty of the Mississippi backwaters.
Participants will meet at the gravel parking lot off of Green Island Road. Sign up to use our canoes or bring your own.
Registration is required. Call (563) 652-3783 to register. Register by June 28.
Come dressed for the weather and bring a water bottle. Limited canoes will be available.
Green Island Wildlife Management Area is located on Green Island Road, Miles.
For more information contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or visit us online at JacksonCCB.com.
