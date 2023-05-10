Great Give Day

Local nonprofits are essential for many people in Jackson County – from providing necessities like food or clothing to contributing to the vibrant culture of our communities. To support this work, the Community Foundation of Jackson County engages its nonprofit partners to join Great Give Day, the largest day of giving in Eastern Iowa. In 2022, these local organizations raised over $16,000 in just 24 hours to help improve quality of life for all our residents.

Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event with a simple goal: Inspire people to come together and give as much as possible to support local nonprofits. It is an opportunity for organizations to reach new supporters and compete for bonus prizes from area business sponsors that increase their total gifts. Thousands of people across the region make gifts during the event.