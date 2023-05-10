Local nonprofits are essential for many people in Jackson County – from providing necessities like food or clothing to contributing to the vibrant culture of our communities. To support this work, the Community Foundation of Jackson County engages its nonprofit partners to join Great Give Day, the largest day of giving in Eastern Iowa. In 2022, these local organizations raised over $16,000 in just 24 hours to help improve quality of life for all our residents.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event with a simple goal: Inspire people to come together and give as much as possible to support local nonprofits. It is an opportunity for organizations to reach new supporters and compete for bonus prizes from area business sponsors that increase their total gifts. Thousands of people across the region make gifts during the event.
This year, Great Give Day will be Wednesday, May 17, and everyone can make gifts at GreatGiveDay.org from midnight through 11:59 p.m. As in years past, participating nonprofits direct gifts to their endowment funds or toward specific programs and projects. Throughout the day, organizations compete for nearly $37,000 in bonus prizes sponsored by area businesses.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which hosts the Community Foundation of Jackson County, established Great Give Day in 2014 as part of its work to strengthen nonprofits across the region. Since then, the event has raised more than $2.7 million for area organizations, including more than $347,000 in 2022.
Behind the final tallies are additional outcomes that build strong nonprofits. Many organizations start endowment funds with the Foundation so people can give to them on Great Give Day. The funds are invested, continue to grow, and pay out each year to sustain nonprofits’ work.
Visit GreatGiveDay.org on Wednesday, May 17, to make your gifts to participating nonprofits.
“Our community shines on Great Give Day, and every gift makes a difference. We appreciate everyone who contributes,” said Lori Loch of the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
