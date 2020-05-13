In this time of uncertainty, nonprofits need support. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many face the dual challenges of responding to escalating needs and dealing with economic hardships. To help organizations through this difficult time, the Community Foundation of Jackson County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is pleased to announce that Great Give Day will take place on Thursday, May 14.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community.
“Nonprofits in our county need support now more than ever,” said Mary Jo Gothard, Community Foundation of Jackson County executive director. “You don’t have to leave your home to participate in Great Give Day, so we encourage you to join the effort at Great GiveDay.org.”
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $1.7 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected 2,379 gifts and raised over $243,000 for local nonprofits. More than 20% of gifts were from donors giving to nonprofits they had never supported in the past.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 160 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton Counties will participate.
Community members are invited to visit GreatGiveDay.org to support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more. Gifts can be made on May 14 or by scheduling now. Gifts will go directly to nonprofits, and all donations must be made online with a credit/debit card or bank account.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax credit. Of the participating nonprofits in Jackson County, those marked with an asterisk are directing gifts to their endowment funds:
Bellevue Community School District*
Bellevue Rotary Scholarship Fund*
Bernard Rescue Unit
Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County
Friends of Jackson County Conservation*
Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Little Shepherd Preschool/Day Care*
Maquoketa Area Family YMCA*
Maquoketa Art Experience
Maquoketa Community Cupboard*
Maquoketa Community School Education Fund*
Marquette Catholic School*
Preston Area Betterment Fund*
Preston Public Library*
Sacred Heart School*
The Ohnward Fine Arts Center*
Gifts made on Great Give Day will go farther thanks to the Community Foundation of Jackson County, which will match the first $250 raised by each participating nonprofit. Maquoketa State Bank has generously pledged to match employee gifts on Great Give Day up to $5000.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. Community members can view the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help their favorite nonprofits win additional dollars. On May 14, the leaderboard at GreatGiveDay.org will reflect all donations in real time — so donors can track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations. Visitors can search for nonprofits by organization name, ZIP code and category, as well as by whether an organization is directly responding to COVID-19 critical needs.
“The community always comes together on Great Give Day, and this year it’s even more important that we help nonprofits meet the urgent needs of our region,” said Peter Supple, economic opportunity coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “We are proud to support our region’s strong nonprofits and connect them with its generous donors through this event.”
Great Give Day is powered by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Presenting Sponsor Theisen’s Home*Farm*Auto. It is additionally sponsored by Dupaco; Klauer Manufacturing; MidWestOne Bank; Dubuque Bank & Trust; The Vogt Group; and the Foundation for the Future of Delaware County. Media sponsors include the Telegraph Herald and Radio Dubuque.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on social media (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.