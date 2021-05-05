The Community Foundation of Jackson County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is excited to announce that Great Give Day is just around the corner on Thursday, May 13.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support local nonprofits and build a stronger community.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 181 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton Counties have signed up to participate.
Community members are invited to visit GreatGiveDay.org to support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more. Gifts can be made on May 13 or scheduled beginning May 10. Gifts will go directly to the nonprofits, helping them qualify for more than $30,000 in prize dollars from local corporate sponsors during contests throughout the day. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax credit. Participating nonprofits include:
