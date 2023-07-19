The Kansas Army National Guard has promoted Major Angela M. Gray to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on 30 June 23, her actual date of rank is 01 April 2023.
LTC Gray has been in the National Guard for over twenty-eight years. She began her career in the Iowa Guard before transferring to the Kansas National Guard in 2005.
She has deployed twice: Al Numaniya, Iraq and Kandahar, Afghanistan. LTC Gray has attained numerous awards over the course of her career: Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 oak leaf clusters, and Army Achievement Medal to name a few.
She is affiliated as a life member of VFW Post 1650, in Topeka, KS and a life member of the National Guard Association of Kansas (NGAKS).
Gray is a 1996 graduate of Maquoketa High School, 2003, graduate of the University of Iowa and there ROTC program.
She obtained her Masters in Organization Leadership in 2022 from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS. LTC
Gray is the daughter of Donna Feltes and Norlyn Feltes, both of Maquoketa. She resides in Topeka, KS with her two sons, one who is a Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps Reserve; her significant other Jeff Purney, three cats and one grand puppy.
