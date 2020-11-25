The Community Foundation of Jackson County has announced $89,890 in grants to 26 local nonprofits working in the areas of health, human services, education, environment, community betterment and the humanities. Although unable to host their annual appreciation event, Foundation board members remain strongly committed to supporting the important work of Jackson County nonprofit staff and volunteers.
The announcement brings the Foundation’s total investment in Jackson County communities to well over $500,000 for 2020. In addition to the new grant awards, retiring Executive Director Mary Jo Gothard and incoming Executive Director Lori Loch report more than $38,000 in grant awards from the Community Foundation’s disaster relief fund. The Foundation’s scholarship program awarded $118,950 through 92 scholarships to 57 graduating seniors this spring. Endowment funds held by the Foundation had more than $335,000 available to distribute.
The Community Foundation recognizes the needs of the many individuals in Jackson County who are hungry. It supports all the food banks and pantries in the county, as well as in Lost Nation, as part of its annual giving. This year, the Foundation also provided grants to the Maquoketa Farmers Market for its healthy foods voucher project in partnership with the Maquoketa Community Cupboard and to several food backpack programs for Jackson County students.
“Supporting youth remains a priority,” said Loch. “The board is proud to provide grants to a variety of reading programs, including the Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, and multiple spaces for outdoor learning.”
Because of the awareness raised by the Jackson County Energy District, three local nonprofits applied for and received Foundation grants for energy savings projects. The Foundation also made its final of four $25,000 awards to the Together We Build project for the Jackson County Fairgrounds. A grant for $2,500 to PBnJ Youth Philanthropy will allow area youth to participate in their own grantmaking process, supporting youth-serving organizations in 2021. Applications for PBnJ grants are available at dbqfoundation.org/cfjc in mid-December.
For a full list of grantees, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
About CFJC
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
