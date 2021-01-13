Grant Wood Scenic Byway is one of a dozen scenic byways participating in the new Scenic Byways Passport program.
The free digital Scenic Byways Passport encourages people to explore scenic byways and more than 100 unique attractions and destinations. Geofencing at participating locations allows travelers to check-in on the passport, earning them an entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package including an overnight stay, gift certificates and more valued at about $200.
Select businesses along the byways will offer deals and discounts exclusively for passholders. Each deal redemption also earns an entry into the monthly drawing.
One scenic byway, The Great River Road, runs through Bellevue and follows the Mississippi River along the Iowa’s eastern border.
The Grant Wood Scenic Byway also passes through Jackson County and Bellevue, traversing 75 miles from Stone City in Jones County to the Mississippi River.
Travelers can sign up for the passport at explore.traveliowa.com/byways with their email address or by scanning a QR code from posters at locations included on the passport.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, while employing 70,200 people statewide. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.
