The Ernst boys of Water Street Partners are at it again.
As well as the paddle wheeler smokestacks, the kinetic art sculptures and button factory mural installed on south Riverview last year, this time, brothers Allen and Mark Ernst decided to have a 10 foot by 12 foot mural painted on the side of their building on the corner of Market Street and Riverview.
But it isn’t just any mural, it’s an interpretation of the famous Grant Wood painting, ‘Young Corn,’ created by professional muralists Isaac Tapia and Rico Alvarez, who hail from Kansas City, Missouri. The two were in town last Thursday painting the artwork and were assisted by a few of the art students from Bellevue High School.
“We thought a depiction of a Grant Wood Painting would be perfect, as Bellevue is really the beginning of the Grant Wood Scenic Byway,” explained Mark Ernst, who noted that the art pieces in Bellevue are also meant to add to the tourism aspect of the area.
The Grant Wood mural project was overseen by Paul Dorrell, President and Art Consultant from Leopold Gallery of Kansas City, who recruited the two artists to Bellevue to create the mural. Their work can be found all over the country.
“It will be very close to the original but with some flourishes to represent their own interpretation,” said Dorrell, who also designed and installed the kinetic wind sculptures near the Button Factory building last year.
So with the mural and iconic image it represents, many tourists and travelers who appreciate Grant Wood’s art can start their journey right here in Bellevue.
The official Grant Wood Scenic Byway begins just south of Bellevue on Jackson County Road Z-15 at the Mississippi River. It continues through the city of Springbrook to Andrew, where the route splits and goes either in a northerly or southerly direction. The route rejoins at the city of Maquoketa. From there, the route continues west on Iowa 64 passing through Baldwin, Monmouth, and Wyoming to end in Anamosa in Jones County.
This 68-mile route, its rolling landscape and locally-quarried limestone structures, was an inspiration for Iowa artist Grant Wood. In the 1930s, Wood portrayed the community of Stone City (a few miles west of Anamosa) and surrounding countryside in celebrated works such as “Stone City” and “Fall Plowing.”
From Bellevue on the Mississippi to Stone City on the Wapsipinicon, the route serves as a thread connecting locations on the way to someplace else. Soon, GIS logging of over 260 cultural, historical, recreational and resource sites on and near the route will be available. The ghost of rural America’s most iconic artist is never far from mind.
The route is one of 10 scenic byways in Iowa and is a project of the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Iowa Community Cultural Grants Program.
Drive past the austere Anamosa Reform prison cemetery on the way to Stone City, perhaps the most famous art destination in Iowa in the Grant Wood firmament of instantly-recognizable landscapes. The school he attended as a boy, Antioch, stands on the north side of Highway 64, and in the right light and frame of mind you can imagine a severe-looking teacher and patched bib overalls and lard bucket lunch pails.
The 80 miles of the Grant Wood Scenic Byway string together a collection of small towns, villages and destinations locals have known their whole life.
The idea of scenic byways is almost as old as the vulcanized rubber tire. As early as 1914, Iowa communities and chambers of commerce were busy promoting tourism attractions, regions and communities through the use of these self-identified routes. Some became known internationally, like the Lincoln Highway and its “L” markers along the way. The ancestry of the Iowa DOT’s scenic byway project includes the wayside markers that once identified the correct route when signage and road conditions were just short of awful.
Rural Iowa is a collection of small gems. A place where the sky is sometimes equal to the most dramatic part of the landscape on the ground.
