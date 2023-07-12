Volunteer Sarah Hogan

Volunteer Sarah Hogan

Thanks to Jackson County volunteer Sarah Hogan, the Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading recently received a $2,500 grant to provide free books to local children.

The award will provide books to children at the monthly Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) nutrition clinic at Maquoketa First United Methodist Church for a full year. The grant also will supply books to continue the Campaign’s Well Child Exam Book project in four county medical clinics, where children receive a book during each of the nine scheduled Well Child Exams. These books are complemented by age-specific reading strategy fliers for parents.