The application period for nonprofit organizations to apply for a grant from the James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation will be open now through May 31.
Interested charities may visit the Foundation’s website at mcdonoughcharitablefoundation.org to complete their submission using the online application form found on the website.
The directors will review these in June and make awards in July this year.
This year it is anticipated that the total grants will be about $400,000.
In establishing the foundation, the couple wanted their legacy to benefit several charitable organizations for many years in the future in and around the area that they loved. Last year 89 different philanthropic organizations received grants totaling $468,000.
The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation is a private, nonprofit to improve the quality of life in Dubuque, Jackson, Delaware, Clayton, Jones, Fayette, and Buchanan.
