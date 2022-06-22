Mykenna Christine Horchak, daughter of Alex & Chris Horchak of Bellevue and granddaughter of Larry and Nancy Zimmer, graduated Summa Cum Laude, May 21, 2022 from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering.
She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and the Society of Women Engineers. Her plans are to work with a biomedical device company as she furthers her career in medicine.
