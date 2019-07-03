University of Dubuque celebrated the accomplishments of its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students at its 167th commencement ceremony on May 18, 2019.
Local students included the following.
Andrew, IA: Andrew Dunne, Bachelor of Business Administration
Bellevue, IA: Elizabeth Gleason, Master of Business Administration
Chase Kueter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude
Jason Staner, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
La Motte, IA; Janaan Fink, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
Miles, IA: Tara Klemme, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
