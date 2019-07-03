University of Dubuque celebrated the accomplishments of its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students at its 167th commencement ceremony on May 18, 2019.

Local students included the following.

Andrew, IA:  Andrew Dunne, Bachelor of Business Administration

Bellevue, IA:  Elizabeth Gleason, Master of Business Administration

 Chase Kueter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude

 Jason Staner, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude

La Motte, IA; Janaan Fink, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

Miles, IA:  Tara Klemme, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude