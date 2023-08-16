Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is requesting a presidential disaster declaration and relief for seven Iowa counties that sustained a combined $6 million in damages from spring Mississippi River flooding.
Two counties make up the bulk of the request — Jackson ($2.8 million) and Scott ($2 million).
Abnormally deep snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin melted quickly in unusually warm weather this spring, sending much of the water down the Mississippi. Seven gauges measuring river height along the Iowa side of the river broke top five record crests.
Reynolds, in a news release last week, announced that she is requesting funding under the FEMA'S Public Assistance Program for Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee and Scott counties for the Mississippi River flooding from April 24 through May 13.
The flooding caused an estimated $6.2 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the public assistance program, according to the governor's office.
That includes covering the costs of debris removal, taking emergency protective measures, rebuilding damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, and parks.
In Jackson County, floodwaters caused a breach in the main levee near the Green Island Wildlife Management Area, creating a void about 120 feet long and damage to the embankments, ditch and containment dikes, access roads, and culvert structures, according to the governor's office.
The city of Sabula, also located in Jackson County, reported a possible levee breach, according to the governor's office, but "has been unable to fully assess the situation" because of prolonged high water.
Most of Jackson County's $2.8 million in eligible costs, $2.4 million, falls under "water control facilities."
