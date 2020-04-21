At today's press conference Governor Reynolds announced the creation of a screening website, TestIowa.com and the kick off of the #TestIowaChallenge that allows Iowans to submit information through a screening questionnaire to determine whether they should be tested for COVID-19.
As stated on the TestIowa.com website, TestIowa is;
"TestIowa is a new initiative in partnership with our state leaders and private corporations. Our goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible."
If it is determined that you fit the criteria for testing you will be given a time slot for your test and you will be directed to a drive-through testing location. You are expected to get test results back with 48-72 hours.
Should you test positive you'll be asked to answer some questions to help isolate the infection rate; for example, who you might have been in contact with and where you have traveled recently.
The Governor is encouraging all Iowans to complete the questionnaire so that the state can get an accurate assessment of all COVID-19 cases which will allow Iowans to get back to a normal way of life sooner. This increased testing is in addition to the steps already being taken to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Go to TestIowa.com to see if you qualify for testing.
