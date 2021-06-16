Touring the brewery

TOURING THE BREWERY: Nic Hockenberry (left) shows Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds around River Ridge Brewing last week, while co-owners Kelly and Nick Hueneke look on.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stopped by the new Water Street Landing on the Mississippi River last week to discuss the success of public/private partnerships across the state.
After sending her driver up to get her a cup of coffee at Moore Local in the completely refurbished Button Factory Building, Reynolds joined the owners of River Ridge Brewery for a tour of their new space by the river on the lower level of the River Plaza building.
Also on hand for the visit were Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels, Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth and Allen Ernst, Water Street Landing developer with Water Street Partners.
The Ernst family has spent well over $1.5 million refurbishing and remodeling the two 1865 river buildings on south Riverview, which are now full of thriving businesses and community spaces. A small amount of that success came from a Catalyst Grant, an Innovation Grant, tax increment financing agreement with the City of Bellevue, as well as a leased space for public restrooms, which have been on the list of goals for the City for some time.
Nic Hockenberry of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, as well as a co-owner and partner of River Ridge Brewing, outlined the brewery’s growth for the Governor during a brief tour.
He said River Ridge announced its relocation and expansion at the end of 2019; and began work early 2020; then pandemic hit.
“Just a few days before we announced we had to shut down,” said Hockenberry. “We pivoted our business model and offered orders to go. We also decided instead of reopening in our small space uptown, to focus on the work down here.” 
He added that assistance from IEDA grant, SBA EIDL, helped make the expansion possible.
“I think Bellevue has some great examples of how we can partner private business, local government and the State of Iowa to make big things happen. We were happy to showcase our part of eastern Iowa to the Governor on her visit to Bellevue,” said Hockenberry. “There is some great momentum in Bellevue, and after a very difficult year we want to continue these public private partnerships to keep our community thriving.”
Reynolds said she was extremely impressed with the brewery space, and the entire Water Street Landing complex, and would like to see more projects like this in Iowa. She would also like to better promote and market places like Bellevue and the state of Iowa as a whole via national television commercials. 
“We have so much here that people across the country don’t know about, and I’d like to see us promote it more,” said Reynolds.