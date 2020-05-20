On Friday, May 22, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums, wedding reception venues will be able to reopen as long as they follow proper precautions set forth by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Reynolds said.
Pools can reopen for lap swimming and lessons only.
Bars and similar establishments that sell alcohol will reopen May 28 at 50% capacity and following proper precautions recommended by the IDPH.
High schools athletics will return as well. Reynolds gave baseball and softball the go-ahead to start the seasons effective June 1. More information is expected about non-school youth sports.
Iowa state parks will open modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins starting Friday, May 22 in time for Memorial Day weekend. This means campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping. Youth group campsites will remain closed.
