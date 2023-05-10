The Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the DAR (Daughter of the American Revolution) has announced the Good Citizens for area high school students for 2022-23. Students were chosen by their high school staff and faculty as exemplifying the characteristics of good citizenship – leadership, patriotism, dependability, and service. All the students were commended for their high academic achievements, service to their community, and their desire to help and serve others.
This year’s Good Citizens are: Jordan Armbruster, Maquoketa High School; Fayeth Henningsen, Central DeWitt High School; Reiter Patzner, Marquette Catholic High School; Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley High School; and Ella Stahl, Hempstead High School.
