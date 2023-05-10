Good Citizen

Area high school students chosen for the 2022/23 Lawrence Van Hook Chapter Good Citizens are, from the left, Jordan Armbruster, Maquoketa High School; Fayeth Henningsen, Central DeWitt High School; Reiter Patzner, Marquette Catholic High School; Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley High School; and Ella Stahl, Hempstead High School.

The Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the DAR (Daughter of the American Revolution) has announced the Good Citizens for area high school students for 2022-23. Students were chosen by their high school staff and faculty as exemplifying the characteristics of good citizenship – leadership, patriotism, dependability, and service. All the students were commended for their high academic achievements, service to their community, and their desire to help and serve others.

This year’s Good Citizens are: Jordan Armbruster, Maquoketa High School; Fayeth Henningsen, Central DeWitt High School; Reiter Patzner, Marquette Catholic High School; Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley High School; and Ella Stahl, Hempstead High School.