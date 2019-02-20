The Lawrence van Hook Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently held a Good Citizens’ Tea to announce the chapter finalists and District winner of their annual Good Citizen Essay Competition.
The keynote address was provided by Dr. A.W. Sunleaf, Vice President for Student Development. He spoke of the importance of doing the right thing even in the face of resistance.
The Marquette High School Good Citizen winner was Jebadiah Schwager, son of Mick and Tricia Schwager and grandson of Michael and Peggy Hayes, all of Bellevue.
The Easton Valley High School Good Citizen winner is Aubree Driscoll, daughter of Ronald and Stacy Driscoll of Preston.
The Maquoketa High School Good Citizen winner was Zachary Gavin, son of Robert and Jennifer Gavin of Maquoketa.
Each winner was presented with a Good Citizen Certificate and pin.
During the tea, the winner was presented with a check for $100. The check included $50 from the chapter and $50 from Lucy Zeimet of Bellevue in memory of her mother Lucille Sunleaf Strawman, a lifetime member and supporter of NSDAR.
Schwager was then announced as the NE Iowa District Good Citizen winner. He will be honored at the Iowa State Daughters of the American Revolution Conference in Ames, Iowa, in April. The winner of the ISDAR competition will be announced at the National DAR Continental Congress in Washington, DC in June.
The Good Citizen competition is held annually. Chapters invite area high schools to submit nominations. Nominees must demonstrate qualities of good citizenship and are given two hours to complete an original essay on a patriotic topic provided to them at the time they arrive to write the essay. They are proctored and are not allowed to use any references. Submissions are evaluated by a panel of 3 judges who do not know who the writers are or what high school they represent.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 as a society to foster patriotism, education, and historical preservation. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18, regardless of race, ethnic origin, or nationality, who can prove blood lineage to someone who aided the cause of Independence during the Revolutionary War. Interested women should visit the NSDAR website at www.dar.org. Current membership stands at 297,000-plus members, with chapters in every state and 15 countries around the world.
