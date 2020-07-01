Miranda Peters, daughter of Jennifer and Charlie Peters, of Bellevue, has been named the Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution (ISDAR) Female Good Citizen of the Year.
Peters competed against high school seniors from throughout Iowa. She was selected for her consistent demonstration of the Good Citizen behaviors and values of Dependability, Leadership, Service and Patriotism. She was nominated by the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of Maquoketa and received certificates and monetary awards from the LVH Chapter, the Northeast District ISDAR, and the Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Peters was presented her awards by Karen Bradway, Regent of the LVH Chapter, and Lucy Zeimet, North East District Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.