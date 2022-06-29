Members of the Bellevue City Council last week approved an amended traffic control ordinance which will allow golf carts to be driven around town. The final two readings were waived, so the measure goes into effect as of the publication of the amended ordinance and complete list of rules, which can be found in detail in the City of Bellevue Legal Notice which appears on page 26 of today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
The Council agreed that if problems arose from the usage of golf carts in Bellevue, then the ordinance could be reevaluated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.