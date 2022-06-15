Members of the Bellevue City Council last week approved the first reading of an amended traffic control ordinance which would allow golf carts to be driven around town.
Two more readings need to be passed before the ordinance becomes law, so those with concerns about the golf carts in town still have time to make their voices heard.
Of course, allowing golf carts to be driven in the city comes with several rules and regulations for the operators. After studying other towns that already allow golf carts, Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder came up with the particulars.
First, a golf cart with one bench seat can transport no more than two people and a golf cart designed with two bench seats cannot transport more than four people.
Secondly, the golf carts may only be operated on city streets (not highways) from sunrise to sunset.
Additionally, golf carts may be operated only by those possessing a valid driver’s license and must be a minimum of 18 years of age.
Finally, golf carts can’t be driven in excess of 25 miles per hour.
Council members also said that golf carts must be equipped with adequate brakes and a bicycle safety flag.
The golf cart issue came about as council members approved a similar ordinance for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) a few years ago and discussed adding golf carts to that ordinance, but first wanted to see how the ATV ordinance worked after a full season.
As well as the rules mentioned above, Headlights, taillights mandates have been waved, as the city does not plan to allow golf carts to operate at night.
Council members will consider the next reading at the June 22 Bellevue City Council meeting.
Mayor Roger Michels has gone on the record, saying he is opposed to the measure.
