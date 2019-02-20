Chase Meggers is only a senior in high school, but he’s already on the road to success in a big way.
Not only is the young Bellevue man already a skilled mechanic working at Veach Diesel and Automotive Repair when he is not attending school, he has also recently been hired on to water ski professionally this summer for Tommy Bartlett’s at the Wisconsin Dells.
Meggers, the son of Holly Helmle and Cory Meggers, has trained and performed with Ski Bellevue since he was about 8 years old. Mike Valant, president of Ski Bellevue was Megger’s instructor and mentor for all those years.
“I’m proud of what Chase has accomplished – being hired as a professional water skier is not an easy task” said Valant. “Back when he started, he was small and worked hard to learn to ski and then perform jumps and ski barefoot. This shows a lot of commitment and hard work.”
The Tommy Bartlett Show, previously known as the Tommy Bartlett's Water Ski & Jumping Boat Thrill Show, is a popular tourist attraction in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The show was created in 1952 by Wisconsin showman Tommy Bartlett as a traveling group of entertainers, based in Chicago, Illinois. After changing its base of operations to Wisconsin Dells, the performers continued to tour, performing at World's Fairs and U.S.O. shows. According to the show's official website, over 20 million spectators have seen the show since its creation.
The Wisconsin Dells show is performed between late May and early September on Lake Delton.
Meggers said he will start with the Tommy Barlett Show this Memorial Day weekend, the same time he will graduate from Bellevue High School. He will ski for two shows a day until Labor Day. He will also come back to perform with Ski Bellevue when time allows.
“Ski Bellevue has been an amazing experience – it’s like being part of a close family,” said Meggers. “The atmosphere while performing is also awesome. I’m glad I am part of this group.”
Ski Bellevue is in its 37th year of existence. Dr. Peter Pauly and Max and Mary Reed founded the club in 1982. The late Bob Ernst, with the Bellevue Heritage Committee, came up with the idea of a local talent ski show instead of hiring an out of town club to come to Bellevue for the big Independence Day show in Bellevue.
The original show participants that year were Rick, Peg, Kathy, Jeff and Jennifer Remakel; Bob and Deb Hutchcroft; John and Tina Hutchcroft; John and Sandy Roling; Forrest, Carol and Steve Edwards; Ray Thomas; Maurice Anderson; Kevin Byrd; Gregg Hammann; Lynette Postel; Tony Dunlap; Brian and Todd Reed; Art and John Schneider; Eric Busch; Dr. Peter Pauly; and Max and Mary Reed. The first Heritage Day Show opened with Dr. Pauly flying in on a parasail.
In 1983 the group picked up a few more show personnel; Steve and Kathy Doan; Charlotte Till; Dan Even; Robert Baugh and George Schneider. Leo Reistroffer also performed a special act in the Heritage Day Show.
1984 was an even bigger year when Ski Bellevue was joined by Dave and Sue Valant; Ron and Denise Reeg; Dan and Diana Ellerbach; Tom Bylund; Kristi, Karen and Lisa Schneider; Marc and Tammy Roling; Chuck Till; Kristi Crawford; Gary and Sheila Yeager; and Laurie Kilburg.
Through the years Ski Bellevue has continued to grow and has taught hundreds of kids water safety, working together with friends, and how to have a good time on the beach without drugs and alcohol, as well as learning to ski.
The club continues to operate today and perform under the guidance of president, Mike Valant and many families from Bellevue and the surrounding area
The first Dryland Practice for the 2019 season is Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Bellevue Elementary gymnasium, and all those interested in joining are encouraged to attend.
