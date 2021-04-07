goats

Interested in learning more about the goat show project area for the county fair? Jackson County 4-H Extension is hosting a workshop at 10 a.m. April 10 and/or May 1 in the cattle show barn, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa. Learn more about working with goats and getting them ready for the fair. Call the Jackson County Extension Office at (563) 652-4923 for more information