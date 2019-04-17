Young Vanessa Steines was all smiles as she got eight inches of her hair cut off at Peg’s Creations in Bellevue last Wednesday.
That’s because it was a good cause as her blonde locks will be sent to an organization called ‘Children With Hair Loss,’ a resource for children who have medically-related hair loss.
A third-grader at Bellevue Elementary and the daughter of Travis and Amanda Steines, Vanessa said her hair had been growing out for the past five years or so, with only the occasional trim.
“I don’t mind getting it cut at all,” Steines said. “It’s going to help other kids that need it.”
According to officials with the charity, Children With Hair Loss is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.
“When a child's hair is lost due to cancer treatments, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, etc., the painful effects are far deeper than just cosmetic,” said CWHL founder Regina Villemure, a former cosmetology instructor, hairstylist and hair replacement specialist with a master certification with the American Hair Loss Council. “Each year, the number of children requesting our hair replacements increases and with support, we can continue to increase the number of children we are able to help in the future.”
Villemure founded CWHL after her niece, Sarah, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age three. Sarah underwent chemotherapy for five years, and is now a survivor of more than 30 years.
Throughout Sarah's treatments, Regina saw many children in the hospital who had lost their hair or who were wearing adult-sized synthetic wigs.
With her hair industry experience, Regina knew that human hair replacements look the most natural on children, but also that they are very expensive. She realized that most families were unable to afford them, and she wanted to help. She immediately made it her mission to ‘Cover Young Heads to Heal Young Hearts,’ which became a motto of the organization.
“Our goal is to assist as many of these children as possible in changing their lives by improving their outlook and empowering them with a degree of self-confidence that will allow them to face the world with renewed self-esteem,” concluded Villemure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.